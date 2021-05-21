Vernon Community Radio Society having mid-year general meeting and anyone can join

Photo: Vernon Communit Radio Society

The board of directors and members of the Vernon Community Radio Society is having a mid-year general meeting and anyone can join.

The meeting is online on June 8 at 7 p.m.

The Vernon Community Radio Society is a non-profit organization run by a board of directors. A seven-year license for the new community station was granted from the CRTC last September.

And now, efforts to actually get 97.9 Valley FM on the air are underway.

“Our board and fundraisers have been working hard over the past six months to get this project off the ground,” says Gord Leighton, chair of the Vernon Community Radio Society.

“However we still need more help. We would like to encourage anyone who may be interested in becoming involved with the station and the society to attend the mid year general meeting and help us in the fundraising efforts to get the station on the air.”

The society is currently in phase one of a major fundraising campaign, with a target of $200,000 to launch the new community based FM radio station to serve Greater Vernon.

Attendees must pre-register in order to receive a link. To register for the general meeting, email vice chair Vicki Proulx at [email protected].