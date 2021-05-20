Two new faces taking on key roles in the City of Vernon

Photo: City of Vernon Photos above from left to right: John Perrott, Manager, Economic Development and Tourism and Torrie Silverthorn, Manager, Tourism.

The City of Vernon welcomed two new managers to lead the Economic Development and Tourism Department.

John Perrott will be joining the City of Vernon as its new Manager of Economic Development and Tourism, starting May 31.

The position was previously held by Kevin Poole, who will be taking on the role of Director, Community Safety, Lands, and Administration at the end of the month.

Perrott has been the Economic Development and Tourism Manager for the City of West Kelowna since 2010.

Prior to that, Perrott, was previously both the Marketing Director and Executive Director of the Downtown Kelowna Association, and he served as a Director and Vice President of the Business Improvement Area Association of BC from 2006 to 2010. He has been an active member of the BC Economic Development Association's Board of Directors since 2016.

Additionally, Torrie Silverthorn has been named the City’s new Tourism Manager, effective immediately.

Torrie has been the City’s Tourism Coordinator since 2018. She previously worked in the Marketing department for Predator Ridge Resort & Turtle Mountain Communities, as well as running her own marketing company, Tor Media.

Torrie’s marketing company provided marketing and communications services to many local organizations, including the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Vernon Association.

“I would like to congratulate Mr. Perrott and Ms. Silverthorn on their new roles,” said Will Pearce, Chief Administrative Officer.

“Both of these portfolios provide vital services to help market, celebrate and grow our local and regional economy, and I am confident they will serve our community well.”