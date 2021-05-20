Interior Health confirms COVID exposure May 14

173967
Interior Health is reporting a COVID exposure at Lavington Elementary School.

According to the IH school exposures website, students came in contact with the virus May 14.

“When a case of COVID-19 is confirmed, IH public health works quickly to determine close contacts, and contacts parents/guardians of students who are considered to be at risk,” said a statement on the website.

Notifications on the website are removed after 14 days when the risk of transmission has passed.

For more information on COVID and schools, click here.

