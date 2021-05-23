Photo: Shuswap Trails

The Secwépemc Landmarks project partners received $296,000 in grant funding for Phase ll of the Secwépemc Landmarks project.

The Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA) committed $170,000 in funding, and the Unique Heritage Infrastructure stream of the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program awarded $123,000 for Phase II of the project.

The project will highlight Secwépemc stories, voices and relationships with the landscape from the past, present and future generations.

Phase I of the project focused on bringing together Secwépemc Elders from the four local communities (Neskonlith Band, Splatsín, Adams Lake Band, and Little Shuswap Lake Band) to guide an arts project engaging youth in School District No. 83, Chief Atahm School, and Shihiya, and employing seven Secwépemc and settler artists.

A series of eight sculptures and interpretive panels were designed and will be installed around Shuswap Lake in the Pespeséllkwe caretaker area of Secwepemcúlecw. In addition, 100 trailhead posts were carved by youth from five classes: three in School District No. 83, and two from Shihiya and Chief Atahm schools.

Phase II of the Secwépemc Landmarks Project will work with the Secwépemc Lakes Elders Advisory Committee to install six additional sculptures in and around, Enderby and Chase.