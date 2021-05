Photo: RCMP North Okanagan RCMP helped rescue an injured hiker near Enderby Thursday.

Officers with the North Okanagan RCMP assisted Vernon Search and Rescue with an injured hiker.

According to a post on their Facebook page, police were called to secure a landing zone for Vernon Search And Rescue and Penticton and District Search and Rescue as they teamed up to rescue an injured hiker at the Enderby Cliffs Thursday afternoon.

There is no word on the condition of the hiker.