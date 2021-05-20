According to IH, the majority of people in the North Okanagan have had at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination

Photo: Contributed

According to Interior Health the vast majority of North Okanagan residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

And Lumby has recorded its' first fully immunized citizen.

As of May 19, 36,966 Vernon residents have received at least the first dose of COVID vaccines, out of a 2020 population of 43,000.

Another 1,921 people have received the second jab.

North of Vernon, Armstrong is reporting 2,915 first doses, and 99 second doses. According to Stats Canada, Armstrong has a population of just over 5,000 residents.

Enderby, with a 2020 population of 2,964, has had 3,104 people receive their first vaccine with 126 people being fully vaccinated.

In Lumby, with a 2020 population of 1,833, 891 people have received the first dose with one resident receiving the second.

The largest city in the Shuswap is reporting 15,031 people have received the first dose, with 742 getting both shots in the arm.

Salmon Arm has a population of 17,100.