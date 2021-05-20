Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce bringing elected leadership together to discuss common issues and challenges

Photo: File photo Victor Cumming, City of Vernon mayor

The state of the region will be addressed by area elected officials next month.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is bringing the region’s elected leadership together to discuss common issues and challenges on June 17.

The chamber will host its annual State of the Region town hall, and will feature representatives from Coldstream, the Okanagan Indian Band, Regional District of North Okanagan and Vernon.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to hear directly from our local jurisdictions about the services they provide, the economy and their vision for the future,” said Dan Proulx, Greater Vernon Chamber general manager.

“As our region moves towards post-pandemic recovery, it is important to understand the distinct qualities of each area but also where cooperation can flourish for the good of all residents.”

Participating in the virtual town hall are:

Victor Cumming, City of Vernon mayor

Jim Garlick, District of Coldstream mayor

Ryan Oliverius, Okanagan Indian Band councillor

Rochelle Saddleman, Okanagan Indian Band councillor

Amanda Shatzko, Regional District of North Okanagan vice-chair

The town hall runs from 11 a.m. to noon and is open to chamber members.

Registration can be done online.