City begins months-long project on 31st Street

The City of Vernon just wrapped up one major project, and are now embarking on another.

The much-anticipated completion of the 29th and 30th Street Transportation Corridor, which spans from the Village Green Shopping Centre to Polson Park and is intended to reduce pressure on 27th Street and Highway 97, happened earlier this month.

The city is now launching a major reconstruction project along 31st Street.

The project will take place between 35th and 39th avenues and will include replacement of road, sidewalk, water main, storm sewer and sanitary sewer utilities.

There is currently a partial closure on 31st Street as crews mill the asphalt in place. The road will re-open later today for the Victoria Day long weekend.

On Tuesday, May 25 the road will be closed again and will remain closed for the remainder of the project which is expected to be completed in October.

Throughout construction, there will be full road closures of sections along 31st Street, which will take place in stages. Detours will be available on 30th Street and 35th Avenue.

Access to area businesses will remain open to pedestrians. Residents are encouraged to continue supporting local businesses.

Road users are reminded to obey all traffic-control signs and to slow down in work zones.

The 31st Street reconstruction project is part of City Council’s commitment to replace aged infrastructure that is the foundation of the services the city provides.

For more information on this and other projects taking place this year, visit the city’s website.