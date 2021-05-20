Two-year-old fell from third-floor window in tragic event

Photo: Contributed

Vernon RCMP are investigating the sudden death of a toddler Saturday evening.

Const. Chris Terleski said on Sunday, May 16, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received information a child had suffered serious injuries after falling from a three-storey residential building in Vernon the previous day.

Terleski said the investigation into the circumstances that led to the child’s injuries determined that at approximately 7:30 p.m., on Saturday, May 15, the two-year-old child fell from a third floor window of a residence in the 3900-block of 29th Street.

“The child was transported to hospital and, sadly, later succumbed to their injuries,” said Terleski. “This is an incredibly tragic event and on behalf of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, we offer our sincerest condolences and sympathy to the family and friends of the child.”

No criminality is suspected and the BC Coroner’s Service is conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, and when and by what means the child came to their unexpected death.