Greater Vernon Water is urging people to look at ways to conserve water

Based on the current water supply forecast, Greater Vernon Water is warning people to brace for a dry summer.

The Duteau Creek water storage reservoirs - Aberdeen, Haddo and Grizzly - are beginning to fill, but are below average levels due to the dry spring.

GVW officials said while the area usually receives significant rain in June to help fill reservoirs, this year’s forecast indicates a high chance of getting less-than-normal June precipitation.

GVW staff are actively managing reservoir water outflows to maintain as much water in storage as possible while preserving stream flows for ecosystem needs.

June is a critical time for GVW to assess water levels for the summer and staff are monitoring the situation closely.

For more information on the GVW Water Shortage Management Plan, click here.

While officials wait to see what the June weather brings, they are encouraging people to plan ahead for dry conditions:

Check irrigation systems for leaks.

Set your irrigation controller to deliver the right amount of water for your yard’s needs. Established plants need less water over time and less water in cooler weather. Watering once per week is reasonable for this time of year (unless you have potted plants that quickly dry out).

Most lawns only need to be watered once a week. Less frequent watering encourages strong roots.

Spring is a great time to replace thirsty plants with water-wise plants. There are many colourful flowers, shrubs, and trees that are easy to grow in our naturally dry climate.

For advice on how to make yards more waterwise, call 250-550-3798 to book a free waterwise yard check-up.

Go online for tips on finding leaks and a plant list to help choose waterwise plants.