Photo: Vernon Museum Cultivating Safe Spaces Workshop Facilitator, Public Speaker, and Author, Elaine Alec

The Vernon Museum is hosting a Cultivating Safe Space online workshop.

In honour of National Indigenous History Month in June, the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives will be hosting events, workshops, and exhibits, both online and on-site.

At the start of June, there will be a virtual workshop, Cultivating Safe Spaces, led by Elain Alec, a Sylix and Secwepemc community planner, author, political advisor, women’s advocate and teacher.

The Cultivating Safe Spaces Workshop is aimed at those working in not-for-profit sectors, community planning, public health, education, arts and sulter, tourism and anyone interested in learning more about creating and cultivating safe spaces of respect and inclusion in our community.

Elaine Alec is a direct descendant of hereditary chiefs, Pelkamulaxw and Soorimpt.

For over two decades, she has been a leading expert in Indingenous community planning, health advocacy and creating safe spaces utilizing Indigenous approaches and ceremonies.

“The museum was honoured to have Ms. Alec attend a Zoom meeting of the Okanagan Online Book Club when we discussed her book, ``Calling My Spirit Back,” says museum programmer Laisha Rosnau.

“The subject matter was understandably troubling at times, but the experience was incredibly powerful.”

The Cultivating Safe Spaces workshop takes place in an online forum on June 4 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Registration is open to all with a maximum of 25 participants and a fee of $30.00.

People that want to register can do it on their website.