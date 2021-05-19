Photo: Facebook Coldstream Helicopters now has 10 Super Puma helicopters in its fleet.

Coldstream Helicopters has increased its fleet of helicopters that will be used to fight wildfires around the world.

The Okanagan company recently took possession of four Super Pumas from the Mexican Presidential Airwing.

A post on the Coldstream Helicopters Facebook page said a crew of 12 Coldstream and Precision pilots, engineers and executives traveled to Mexico to complete the acquisition with their counterparts from the Mexican government.

“All four aircraft then flew from Mexico City, Mexico to Coldstream's heavy maintenance facilities in Kelowna,” said a the post.

The aircraft will now be converted into Firecats to assist fire agencies in the fight against wildfires worldwide.

This brings Coldstream Helicopters fleet to 10 Super Pumas.

In April, the company announced it has entered into a contract to provide Airbus AS 332L1 Firecats to Precision (Helicopters) LLC of Oregon while helping support and converting Precision’s own fleet to fight forest fires.