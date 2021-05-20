Mobile food vendors have once again set up in the parking lot of the Village Green Hotel

Fans of fair foods have been going without this year because there are no fairs.

For the second year in a row, government-imposed COVID restrictions have cancelled pretty much everything.

Creative Chaos typically had a large food court and the IPE has numerous mobile food vendors to fill hungry fair goers with foot-long hotdogs, burgers and, of course, mini-donuts.

But fear not fair food fans, you can get your fair food fix in the parking lot of the Village Green Hotel in Vernon where several mobile food vendors have set up every Thursday through Saturday.

Gord Robinson purchased his mobile restaurant last summer, right after the first round of restrictions were eased.

But the resumptions of restrictions and cancellation of events means setting up the parking lot has saved the day, and the business.

“This is paying our mortgage,” said Robinson as people start to line up to order lunch. “I think the customers are really excited there is something out here they can come to.”

And the food trucks are tailor made for the current ban on indoor dining, because there is no indoors. Tables and umbrellas have been set up in the parking lot.

Between making bowls of mac and cheese, Paige Beckett said being able to set up in the parking lot gives them a chance to do some business while providing a place where people can get out for a meal.

A few metres away, Heath Anderson is busy serving up mini-donuts.

“It's encouraging. It's something for us to do,” said Anderson. “We are here three days a week and we have a bit of a following.”

Anderson said one family even brought their own easy-up tent and made an event of it.

The foot trucks are currently set up three days a week, but additional days may be added in the summertime.