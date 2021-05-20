Six months of free wings up for grabs for the vaccinated in Vernon

Photo: Rosters Sports Club

Vernon’s Roster Sports Club Bar & Grill is offering you the chance to win six months of free wings with just one stipulation — you have to be vaccinated.

The sports bar is giving out one pound of free wings, once per week, for six months to those who are vaccinated, in their new promotions titled, “Chicken Wings to Combat COVID.”

“Show your server proof you have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine and your name will be entered into a draw for a chance to win free one pound of Wings once per week for six months,” reads the promo.

The owner of Roster Sports Club Bar & Grill, who is also a medical doctor, Hussein Hollands, said their industry has been hit hard by the pandemic.

As a business owner, Hollands said Rosters had to go through the motions of laying people off and cutting hours to keep up with the constantly changing pandemic restrictions.

With his medical background, Hollands believes the vaccine works and is here to help combat COVID-19.

“Vaccination from a public health perspective is clearly the best way to combat this and for everybody to get back to normal, or at least near normal as soon as we can,” said Holland.

This and the effects the pandemic has had on people is what inspired him to start a promotion to motivate people to get vaccinated.

Hollands is hoping other businesses will become aware of this and follow suit.

“The best way to combat COVID is to get vaccinated, so if we have other restaurants or businesses that add on to that, people may think, ‘Hey if I get vaccinated I could enter more than one draw and get something more than just chicken wings,” said Hollands.

The draw will be made on July 3 and the winner will be announced on social media and contacted directly.

For more information on the promotion check out their website.