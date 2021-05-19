The Regional District of North Okanagan is advising people about bears in the area

Photo: pixabay

After many bear sightings so far, the Regional District of North Okanagan is advising people about the number one bear attractant - garbage.

“All bear sightings in neighbourhood areas should be reported to the BC Conservation Officer Service,” says Electoral Area “F” Director Riley Gettens. “This helps track the location of bears in the region and minimize or prevent dangerous encounters.”

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is reminding residents in Electoral Areas “D”, “E”, “F” and “I” to place garbage at the curb on the day of collection only, in order to reduce wildlife conflicts.

Certified wildlife resistant containers may be placed to the curb the night before.

The following list provides tips on reducing bear conflicts: