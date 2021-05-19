The city-operated sani-dump station will be ready May 22

Photo: vernon.ca Map of the new RV sani-dump station location and one-way access details

The city-operated sani-dump station will be ready just in time for the Victoria Day long weekend.

The temporary RV sani-dump station has been relocated and will be available for use by Saturday morning.

The station is now located at 3501 43rd Avenue, behind Kal Tire Place, on the former Kin Race Track lands.

The sani-dump has a one-way access to maintain the flow of traffic, so motorists are asked to enter at the east entrance and exit on the west end of the site.

Previously, the sani-dump station was located in the 3700 block of 31st Street.

The RV sani-dump station includes two waste dumping and water filling stations and stacking distance to accommodate approximately eight recreational vehicles at a time. A $4.00 payment can be made in cash at the deposit box or pay-by-phone using location 4736.

As part of the City’s 2021 Capital Projects plan, 31st Street will be rehabilitated between 35th and 37th Avenues, making access to the sani-dump difficult throughout the summer months.