A man was arrested in connection with setting two grass fires, Tuesday.

At approximately 3:20 p.m. police assistance was requested at the scene of two grass fire in the 4500-block of 31st Street in Vernon.

Frontline officers from the Vernon North Okanagan responded to the location where personnel from Vernon Fire Rescue Service had contained and extinguished the fires.

Witnesses at the scene told investigators that a man believed to be responsible for lighting the fires was seen leaving the area as fire crews arrived.

Police located the suspect who was arrested and later released without charges.

The incident remains under investigation at this time and police are asking anyone who has information or witnessed the incident, and has not already spoken to police, to please contact Constable Lipsett at the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171.