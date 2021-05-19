Cameron Fraser-Monroe performs at Ballet Kelowna

Coming to you live from the Vernon Performing Arts Centre - Cameron Fraser-Monroe.

The Indigenous Vernon resident will be performing at Ballet Kelowna and his piece, taq?š, which he choreographed, will be making its world premiere.

In his first work for the company, choreographer Fraser-Monroe brings his classical ballet training, knowledge of traditional Coast Salish, Grass, and Hoop Dance, and experience as a contemporary dancer to taq?š, which means "to return something" in Ayajuthem.

“I’m using elements of ballet, elements of contemporary dance and elements of my knowledge in traditional First Nations dance. I'm really excited to bring this to the stage,” said Fraser-Monroe. “It’s a unique Indigenous creation, the music is by a First Nations composer and the choreography is by myself.”

Fraser-Monroe uses his First Nations background as inspiration for his choreography and his pride for his heritage is evident in his performance.

“It’s a very big moment for dance and for theatre in general to be branching out and becoming more inclusive. First Nations people have not generally been a part of either of those worlds. I think it’s a huge deal that we’re able to start presenting works from First Nations people,” said Fraser-Monroe.

Fraser-Monroe grew up performing in Vernon’s Performing Arts Centre and has now come full circle with the premiere of his work in Ballet Kelowna.

The event this Friday is the season finale for Ballet Kelowna, and billed as ‘A Tribute to Canada’s Health Care Workers.’

Friday’s bill also includes the world premiere of Stolen Tide, a new ensemble piece by Seiji Suzuki, and the return of Guillaume Côté’s Bolero, which Fraser-Monroe will dance in.

The performances will be live streamed on May 21 and then can be watched afterwards, offered free or by donation.