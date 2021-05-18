Witnesses said second grass fire may have been intentionally set

Photo: File photo

Vernon Fire Rescue were called to back-to-back grass fires Tuesday afternoon.

The first call came in at approximately 3:15 p.m. where crews were directed to a fire between a fence and the railroad tracks near the 4500 block of 31st Street.

The fire was approximately 20-feet by 40-feet and was quickly extinguished when firefighters arrived.

A short time later, additional firefighters were dispatched to a report of a second grass fire near Chasers Bottle Depot in the 4700 block of 31st Street.

Bystanders at the bottle depot put the fire out with portable fire extinguishers, and once firefighters arrived on scene, it was extinguished completely.

No injuries were reported and no structures were impacted in either incident.

Witnesses near the second fire scene said it may have been set by a person and RCMP were called.