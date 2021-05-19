Bella Vista Road resident is fed up with how dangerous the road has become

Photo: Contributed Caryne Bunn has seen too many accidents on Bella Vista Road.

Caryne Bunn knows first hand just how dangerous Bella Vista Road can be.

She has seen it many times.

The Vernon woman has lived across from Planet Bee since 2006 and has had vehicles leave the road and end up in her backyard.

She is fed up with the danger and wants something done.

Bunn will address city council Tuesday via Zoom to discuss the increasing dangers of the road and what needs to be done to make things safer for everyone.

There are cement barricades that end just before her property that she would like to see extended. She said there is also a need for crosswalks at various locations as well as more signage with the posted speed limit.

“There needs to be a crosswalk from Sandon Drive to Planet Bee,” she said, adding she sees many people crossing the road while cars speed down the road. “It is very difficult to cross that road.

“A lot of residents in this area cross over (Bella Vista Road) to go up to Davison Orchard. The traffic is getting more and more on this road.”

Bunn said developments like The Rise and other projects mean more people are using the narrow, twisty road that she said is a hazard to walk or cycle along because of the narrow shoulders.

“It is going to get worse rather than better, for sure,” she said. “It's just such an unsafe road.”

Bunn knows of neighbours who are frustrated with the increased danger of using the road as well.

The speed limit on Bella Vista Road is 50 km/h, but Bunn said she has seen people “going crazy down that road. It is very unsafe.”

Bunn claimed there are currently no speed limit signs on the road as well as no crosswalks.

“I feel sorry for children who have to get off the bus anywhere in Bella Vista Road. They have to walk and there is no shoulder,” she said.