Bench Road in Okanagan Landing will be closed Wednesday for maintenance and line painting.

Starting at 7:30 a.m. May 19, the road will be closed to through traffic from Okanagan Landing Road to Bench Row Road.

The work is expected to be complete by 3 p.m. on the same day.

Access to Bench Row Road is available from Commonage Road.

The timelines may change if emergencies arise.