Okanagan woman reminding people to be kind and to honour frontline workers

Photo: Pixabay

Cherie Montgomery wants to remind people to be kind to one another and to celebrate the efforts of frontline workers.

When the COIVD pandemic first gripped the world a year ago, frontline workers were recognized for all they do.

For a while, people would gather at a certain time of day and make noise in their honour.

The early days of the pandemic also fostered a sense of community where people looked after each other.

But as the pandemic drags on into its second year, Montgomery said that sense of togetherness seems to be getting lost – and she wants it to return.

While she encourages people to be nice to each other everyday, she is asking people to set aside the 22nd of every month to be extra kind.

“We are just a small group of people that are concerned with the frustration of how long this is dragging on,” she said. “I am a hospice volunteer and while we have a stellar staff, I have noticed they are just exhausted. When this whole thing started we were out banging on pots and pans letting them know how much we appreciated them, however, that all stopped.”

Montgomery also noticed some people are a little grumpier with one another.

“I thought it was time to re-focus on the good stuff that is happening, which can be difficult. People are just tired of the whole thing. The intention is to just give a little boost and look at the goodness that is happening,” she said.

So, on the 22nd of each month, Montgomery is encouraging random acts of kindness, then at 7 p.m. she wants people to make some noise for 10 minutes for the frontline workers and then to re-connect with their neighbours.

“We were out on our decks and patios and in our yards, calling out to one another 'How are you?' 'Do you need anything?' I'm sure people are still doing that, but not the way we were,” she said, adding this is an opportunity to remind each other we are not alone in the struggle and “we can do this if we just stick together.”