Okanagan wildlife expert talks about rattlesnakes and gopher snakes

Photo: Contributed Northern Pacific Rattlesnake

The Okanagan is known for its abundance of nature and wildlife.

And amongst the cuddly critters roaming the Valley are some not-so-cuddly ones.

Snakes can be a common sight in the Okanagan and a local wildlife expert Pete Wise took to social media to help identify two common snakes seen in the region.

There are several types of snakes in the Okanagan, including the Northern Pacific Rattlesnake, which is the most dangerous, but Wise warns people should be careful as to not confuse the rattlesnake for the less dangerous Great Basin Gopher Snake.

“We do have multiple species of snake in British Columbia, the highest volume for identification are between the rattlesnake and Great Basin Gopher Snake,” said Wise, who posted a chart on his Wise Wildlife Control Services Facebook page comparing the two serpents.

There are differences between the two similar-looking snakes, but Wise said the best thing to do when encountering a snake is do not approach or touch it unless “you are 100 per cent certain” the type of snake it is.

“As a reminder, snakes are protected in B.C. so please do not go at it with a stick, shovel or other apparatus,” added Wise

To learn more about snakes in BC, visit the BC Reptiles website.

Of the nine species of snakes in British Columbia, there are four that overlap in range and that are commonly confused with rattlesnakes.

They are: