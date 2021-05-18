Kal Tire is offering vehicle maintenance tips before heading out on the open road

Photo: Pixels

While travel is currently limited due to COVID restrictions, it is expected those conditions will be eased and Kal Tire wants to make sure people are safe when they do hit the road.

For many drivers, a road trip can mean getting back into a vehicle that’s been sitting idle except for short trips around town.

Kal Tire is sharing simple, but important maintenance for anyone planning on hitting the open road.

“Now that drivers are likely going to be heading out on road trips again, we want to help ensure their vehicles are safe and highway ready,” said Mike Butcher, regional director for urban retail stores, Kal Tire. “When vehicles go long periods of not being driven or missing some of those seasonal inspection points — especially after winter — there’s a risk that critical components haven’t had the attention they need.” A handful of simple preventative maintenance steps help improve the performance, lifespan and safety of a vehicle’s most important parts.

To help drivers keep their tires and vehicle performing at their best, Kal Tire is sharing some spring maintenance steps and ‘how to’ resources:

At spring changeover, winter tires coming off or all-weather tires staying on, should be inspected for tread depth, inflation, cracking, sidewall bruising and unusual wear, which can be an indication of suspension problems caused by pothole.

A brake maintenance inspection can help uncover worn brake components so they can be replaced before costly damage occurs. Some signs for worn brakes include a soft brake pedal, vibrations, a squealing metal-on-metal sound, feeling a pull to the left or right or hydraulic failure.

Wheel alignment problems caused by potholes can lead to unpleasant and potentially unsafe complications such as vibrations, poor steering and premature or irregular tread wear. If you notice that your vehicle is ‘pulling’ to one side while driving, it’s usually an indication that your vehicle is misaligned. This can increase the cost of operating your vehicle because you will have to replace your tires more frequently and can also affect safety.

When a vehicle drives over a pothole, the initial force on the tire is transferred to the components of the suspension system such as springs, shock absorbers, linkages, etc. Repeated jolts caused by potholes accelerate wear and tear of your suspension, while decreasing its performance.

Wiper blades work hard in the winter, and the rubber is often worn by spring, just in time for frequent rain. More than 90 per cent of your driving decisions are based on what you see, so visibility is critical. If you notice streaking, splitting, skipping, scraping or squeaking, it’s time to replace your wiper blades.

