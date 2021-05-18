Vernon RCMP have one person in custody after a firearm-related incident on Westside Road

Photo: RCMP

UPDATE 2:05 p.m.

One person is in custody following a stand off on Westside Road.

Vernon RCMP Const. Chris Terleski said there will be a continued police presence in the area as investigators are expected to remain at the scene for several more hours to collect all necessary evidence and complete their investigation.

“There is no risk to the public and we would like to thank all those who were impacted as we worked to safely resolve this event,” Terleski said.

ORIGINAL

Vernon RCMP are at the scene of a situation involving a firearm.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, RCMP responded to an incident involving a firearm at a residence on Westside Road.

Frontline officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, along with the RCMP Police Dog Services and the Southeast District Emergency Response Team have established a perimeter around the residence.

RCMP are asking the public to avoid the area as police work to resolve the situation safely.

In addition, they are asking anyone in the area to not share the location or activities of the officers on social media as it could jeopardize everyone’s safety.

Updates will be provided as they become available.