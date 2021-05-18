The newly upgraded Vernon pickleball complex opens May 22

Photo: Vernon.ca Rob Irving, left, Myron Hocevar, Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming, Don Friesen and Ian Phillips inside the OWA Pickleball Complex

The newly upgraded pickleball complex opens this week.

The Vernon Pickleball Association (VPA), in conjunction with the City of Vernon, announced that the ‘Roof has been Raised’ and the Okanagan Wealth Advisors (OWA) Pickleball Complex has opened.

More than 1,000 volunteer hours went into the construction of the court enclosure at Marshall Fields, which took place over the course of six months.

As of May 22, the facility will be available for bookings in a limited capacity by VPA members and the general public, with COVID-19 safety measures in place.

The City of Vernon funded the applicable Development Cost Charges (approximately $212,000) for the outdoor courts to be transformed into an indoor facility.

With the enclosure of the courts now complete, the OWA Pickleball Complex is believed to be the largest covered dedicated pickleball complex in Canada.

“This is an exciting addition for our community,” said Mayor Victor Cumming.

“The VPA is a strong advocate for this rapidly expanding sport – both here in Vernon and across the country – and for the positive impact a facility like this can have on Vernon. We’ve already heard this facility is garnering a lot of interest from our residents, visitors, and those who want to relocate to the North Okanagan. ”

With the upgrade to an indoor facility, and to comply with province-wide restrictions, some access conditions have changed. In order to play: