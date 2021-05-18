The O’Keefe Ranch completed their new Rain Garden Construction Project

Photo: O'Keefe Ranch

The O’Keefe Ranch has completed their new Rain Garden Construction Project.

The Okanagan Basin Water Board provided the Ranch with a $20,000 grant to design and construct this project, which was completed using Cabin Forestry Services Ltd.

The innovative project is a way to help protect the integrity of the water resources which flows through the O’Keefe Ranch and helps with water conservation and sustaining the local ecosystems.

The rain garden will help protect the valuable water resource, the integrity of the Heritage buildings and enhance the natural beauty of the site by providing natural and drought tolerant pollinator plants which attract bees, butterflies and other insects.

The O’Keefe Ranch will be producing educational material about the project and visitors can enjoy the new rain gardens this season from Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.