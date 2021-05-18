Vernon military museum will be temporarily set up in downtown Vernon

Photo: Wayne Emde Vernon Cadet Camp Museum Operations Curator Francois Arseneault makes a final adjustment to one of the many displays that will be part of the Winged Lightning that opens to the public on Friday.

The history of the Vernon Military Camp is on the move.

Vernon has a long association with the military with troops first training here in 1912.

By 1916, there were more than 7,000 soldiers training at the camp while at the time, Vernon had a population of just 3,000.

When the Second World War broke out, the camp was expanded and made permanent. Following the war, the number of soldiers at the camp fell accordingly to only a minimal staffing level.

In the 1950s, the camp became home to cadets every summer, a tradition that carried on unhindered until COVID restrictions forced the cancelation of the cadet program in 2020 and 2021.

One of the features of the camp is the museum. Painstakingly researched by local historian Francois Arseneault, the museum is a time capsule of the camp's history in the region.

But with the camp closed due to COVID so was the museum, however a temporary museum is opening in downtown Vernon.

The Winged Lightning Exhibit, which opens on May 21 in the Sun Valley Mall on 30th Avenue, will focus on the Battle Drill School that was located at the Coldstream Ranch.

Museum volunteers, who have worked tirelessly to assemble and present the exhibit.

“We have also used a Young Canada Works grant to hire an archival assistant for the summer,” said Operations Manager Maria Brunskill.

The exhibit will be feature more than 100 photos of military history in the Vernon area between 1940-45.

A never-before-viewed film of the training that took place at the Battle School in Vernon and on the Coldstream Ranch, as well as a number of artifacts and documents from the First and Second World Wars and the cadet camp will be on display.

There is also a gift shop which features unique items, including one-of-a-kind replica Second World War unit T-shirts with the lighting wing emblem.

The Coldstream Ranch Battle Drill School was built at the Coldstream Ranch, six kilometres east of Vernon, in 1942. It was the first FIBUA (Fighting in Built up Areas) training centre in the world. In 1944 it moved to the Vernon Military Camp.

It was used for advanced infantry training where real-world situations brought home from the European front were applied in life-saving training exercises.

More than 7,000 men trained in Vernon during the Second World War. To this day, unexploded artillery and mortar shells used in training are still found in the surrounding hills.

This exhibit will be open to the public Tuesday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is by donation.

- with files from Wayne Emde