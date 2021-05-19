The Clean Up challenge in Enderby is back on May 29

Photo: Contributed

The “Our Enderby Clean Up” challenge is back but with a different format.

Residents will be able to clean-up and beautify areas throughout the community while maintaining social distancing.

The Clean Up challenge will take place on May 29.

Instead of having a meeting point and official start time, residents can visit the City Hall parking lot anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to grab gloves, garbage bags and bottled water that will be made available at the pick up station.

Once participants are finished they can dispose of their collected garbage in a dumpster located in the City Hall parking lot.

"We weren’t able to complete the Our Enderby Clean-Up Challenge last year due to the pandemic, so we felt it was important to bring the Clean-Up back this year with a different format that would allow residents to get out there and help in a pandemic-safe manner," explains Mayor Greg McCune.

The City of Enderby asks all participants to follow public health orders and guidelines and to come in small groups of less than 10 people, as well as maintain two metres of physical distance, bring your own hand sanitizer, and wear your layers of protection when appropriate.