Partial closure of Pleasant Valley Road planned this week

Photo: City of Vernon

Expect a partial road closure on a portion of Pleasant Valley Road this week.

The City of Vernon is advising the public that a partial road closure will be required on a part of Pleasant Valley Road this week, for the installation of a water service.

The closure will begin on Thursday at 7:30 a.m., the southbound lane of Pleasant Valley Road will be closed to through traffic between Rimer Road and Silver Star Road.

The northbound lane will remain accessible and a detour will be in place for southbound traffic.

The work is expected to be completed by 4:30 p.m. on May 21.

“Some delays should be expected for motorists in the area, however, every effort will be made to minimize disruptions. The City apologizes for any inconvenience that this disruption may cause and appreciates everyone’s patience while the work is being completed,” the City of Vernon said in a press release.

The timelines may change if emergencies arise.