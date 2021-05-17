The City of Vernon permitted the use of electric kick scooter to be operated around the community

Photo: Contributed

The City of Vernon permitted the use of electric kick scooters to be operated around the community.

“The way people get around is changing as new technologies emerge. Electric kick scooters have the potential to help some individuals in our community shift towards more sustainable transportation,” said Mayor Victor Cumming.

Residents and visitors may ride electric kick scooters within Vernon City limits, provided their device meets new requirements established in the Motor Vehicle Act.

Riders will have to be at least 16 years old, wear a helmet and follow the rules of the road for skateboards and other similar devices. People riding electric kick scooters:

may use roads and bike lanes while following the same rules of the road as a cyclist.

may use sidewalks and multi-use pathways, but must slow down near and yield to pedestrians.

must be considerate of other road users and travel at an appropriate speed.

must dismount when using crosswalks except where bikes are permitted to cross.

must use a white front light and red rear light when it is dark.

Anyone who rides an electric kick scooter is encouraged to brush up on the rules and be extra courteous towards others as the community gets to know this new technology.