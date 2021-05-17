Three kayakers rescued Sunday evening from Shuswap River in Lumby

Photo: Contributed

Three kayakers were rescued Sunday evening from the Shuswap River in Lumby.

Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR), along with help from Shuswap search crews, were involved in the rescue where three individuals fell into the water.

VSAR Public Information Officer, Trevor Honigman said one individual was found on the far side of the river without their kayak, another kayaker went toward the side of the river to get help.

When both kayakers were found they were completely unaware of where the third individual was.

After, approximately, a six hour search the third kayaker was located in the middle of the river on a sandbar.

Rescuers were able to extract him with a jet boat and he was found very cold from the temperatures of the water.

All three individuals were not injured.

“We were thankful that the guys were not alone, they had gone out in a group which is the smart thing to do,” said Honigman.

He wants to encourage people to be prepared when going out into the water.

Honigman says people should be prepared for bad weather and the possibility of falling into the water.

A good thing to keep on you, he said, is a waterproof light source which could help signal rescuers in the event of falling in the water when it’s dark out.

“There’s no cost for search and rescue," Honigman said.

"if something happens, call 911 instead of waiting and we will come."