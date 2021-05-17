The City of Vernon is giving notice on an approval of work on Okanagan Lake

Photo: City of Vernon

The City of Vernon could be adding buoys around a swimming area at Hurlburt Park.

The city submitted an application made out to the Minister of Transport, pursuant to the Canadian Navigable Waters Act for approval of the work.

"Installation of floats attached to a rope, and buoys around a public beach and swim area on Okanagan Lake at Hurlburt Park – 9657 Eastside Rd, Vernon, BC V1H 1K8."

Comments regarding the effect of this work on marine navigation can be sent through the Common Project Search site, or, by sending comments directly to Navigation Protection Program - #820-800 Burrard St., Vancouver BC, V6Z 2J8.

Comments will only be considered if they are in writing and received no more than 30 days after the publication of last notice.