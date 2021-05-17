Photo: Contributed

The Kalamalka Lake water source is being turned off starting today.

The Regional District of North Okanagan informed the Greater Vernon businesses and homes that they will be receiving their water from the Duteau Creek source.

The water is being turned off for repairs and the RDNO says repairs are expected to take up to a week.

“Customers who are not normally on the Duteau Creek source will notice the water is much softer and has a low alkalinity and pH,” the RDNO said in a press release.

“This may be of interest to those customers who have in-home water treatment systems for aquariums.”

The staff will notify customers when the Kalamalka Lake water source is turned back on.