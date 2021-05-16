Anyone is welcome to help rid Kal Park of garlic mustard weeds on May 19

Photo: Simone Runyan Garlic mustard weed

Everyone is invited to take part in ridding Kal Park of garlic mustard weeds.

Simone Runyan and the Friends of Kalamalka Provincial Park are gearing up for a day of weed pulling at Kal Park.

Garlic mustard, a Class A noxious weed, is a biennial or winter annual herb that generally grows two-to-three-feet tall and could grow up to six-feet tall.

Whoever is joining is asked to meet at the Cosens Bay parking lot at 9 a.m on Wednesday May, 19.

“Stop garlic mustard from pushing out violets, orchids, ball-head waterleaf, and other Kal Park beauties,” Runyan wrote in a Facebook post.

People are asked to bring a hand weeder and garbage bag for any plants with developing seeds, plus gardening gloves, water, snack, sunscreen, hat, COVID masks and sanitizer.

“Garlic mustard just arrived in Kal Park and is spreading, but we could stop it if we act fast! Join Friends of Kal Park for a weed pull,” said Runyan.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place and working groups will not exceed 10 people with physical distancing measures in place.

People are also asked to have masks available in case they are required.