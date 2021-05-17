Lori Winje and her friend Audrey-Lynn Frasier created graphic tees that say "The Real Housewives of Armstrong."

Photo: Lori Winje

A couple ladies in Armstrong are getting creative when it comes to clothing.

While watching plenty of television during quarantine, Lori Winje and her friend Audrey-Lynn Frasier were inspired to create graphic tees.

Specifically, graphic tees that have, “The Real Housewives of Armstrong” written on it.

“I was a teacher for level three first aid and I always loved wearing funny shirts and would order them and everything, so, I made a couple,” said Minje. “We were just kind of goofing off.”

It was while watching “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” that Winje and Frasier got the idea to create shirts for Armstrong.

“We have the whole craft room set up, we enjoy doing it, we love crafting,” said Winje.

Winje said the two ladies have received many orders for the shirts and it became more popular than they had ever imagined.

They’ve received many requests for other sayings as well, which prompted the pair to order an abundance of shirts and create what people ask for.

Winje said she wouldn’t mind expanding clothing to more than just t-shirts, such as halters and hoodies.

The pair is looking to make a Facebook page for people to go to for making an order.