The Southern Interior Go-Karting Association is back on track at the Kal Tire Place

The Southern Interior Go-Karting Association is back zooming through the Kal Tire Place parking lot.

Over the weekend the association held a practice for adults and on Sunday, the association hosted a practice for youths.

With the many restrictions still looming because of COVID-19, things are a bit different this year for races.

“Normally we would have a practice day on the Saturday, and then racing on the Sunday and we would do that for the first event of the year. After that it would be just race days, Saturdays and Sundays,” said Shawn Donald, President of the Go-Karting Association.

In order to join in on the fun, Donald says people need to become a member to start racing.

To join, it’s a minimum of age seven, and Donald says there’s not much of an age limit, he said they’ve, “had drivers in their 80’s” doing races.