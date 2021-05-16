Photo: Ribbons of Green Trails Society Geoff Mulligan receives award

A deserving volunteer, Geoff Mulligan was presented with the Ribbons of Green Commendation Award.

This award is granted to an individual, group, organization, institution or business whose actions and achievements have shown significant leadership and contribution towards public, non-motorized trails.

Mulligan volunteered his time and expertise to create an online interactive trail map for the Ribbons of Green Trails Society.

The map displays 57 local hiking trails in the Greater Vernon Area, allowing local residents and tourists to easily view and locate these trails on their smartphone, tablet, or computer. The map also provides descriptions and photos for each trail.

Over 38,000 visitors have used the map since its inception in September 2018.

“It is because of Geoff’s generous volunteer work that hikers have a useful online tool to locate and enjoy our local trails,” said Harold Sellers, Ribbons of Green Trails Society President.

“I really do appreciate this recognition from the Ribbons of Green. Our family has always been heavy users of trail systems so it's great to be able to contribute in some small way to the excellent work the Ribbons of Green is doing,” said Mulligan, who works for the City of Vernon.

The online map can be found on the website.