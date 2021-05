Photo: VSAR

Legacy is back on the water.

Sporting a fresh coat of paint and a few upgrades, Vernon Search and rescue launched their rescue boat this week.

Legacy is purpose-designed and built from the keel up as a search and rescue boat.

The vessel has a heated cabin, flying bridge, upper deck that helps in searching, it can carry 15 people and has everything a high-end rescue boat needs.

VSAR acquired the boat in 2018.