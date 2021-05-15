Hundreds took park in Mission Possible event put on by the Vernon Chamber of Commerce

Photo: Contributed

It turns out, this mission really was possible.

A covert operation to support Greater Vernon businesses and non-profits was a resounding success.

Mission Possible wrapped up May 9 where residents were encouraged to act as secret agents, infiltrating local businesses, finding secret codes and completing challenges.

“We are absolutely thrilled with the public response to Mission Possible and it’s very clear that supporting local goes beyond simple economics and it’s a very personal way residents can demonstrate their admiration and respect for business owners and their staff,” said Dan Proulx, general manager of the Greater Vernon Chamber, which organized Mission Possible.

The challenges included taking photos at specific locations, making purchases at a favourite shop, donating to a charity and writing a Google review about local businesses and non-profits.

Close to 400 tasks were completed.

“We heard from many people that they were relatively new to Greater Vernon and Mission Possible provided an opportunity for them to visit new businesses and become more familiar with the community. It was inspiring to see such a passion for this great place that we call home. Thank you to everyone who joined Mission Possible,” said Proulx.

Mission Possible was presented by Tourism Vernon.

“Staying local and supporting local is so important right now and Mission Possible really embraced this in such an engaging way. Local residents will play a critical role in bolstering the recovery of Vernon’s tourism economy by continuing to support local businesses. We’re seeing local residents embrace staycations, and it makes an impact,” said Torrie Silverthorn, tourism manager for Tourism Vernon.