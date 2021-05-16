Zoom forum to be held for school board by-election

Photo: Contributed A Zoom all-candidate forum for the school board by-election will be held via Zoom.

The Vernon District Parents Advisory Council, Vernon Teachers Association and CUPE 5523 are hosting an all-candidates forum via Zoom prior to the advance polls.

A by-election was called after longtime trustee and education advocate Mollie Bono passed away earlier this year.

Bono served as a School District 22 trustee for several years.

There are four candidates vying for the trustee position: Jenelle Brewer, Phillip Gruner, Julie Melanson and Christie Tujik.

Candidates who have confirmed their attendance at the Zoom forum was given a questionnaire to respond to by Sunday, May 16.

The online forum will be held on May 18 from 7-8:30 p.m.

The format will allow three minutes for each candidate for introductions and three minutes each to answer a question posed by each of DPAC, VTA and CUPE 5523.

Candidates will also be given three minutes each to answer questions from viewers.

The forum is intended for eligible voters in Vernon and Electoral Areas B and C.

All participants and guests will be required to register in advance by clicking here.

“Between the forum and written questionnaire we are confident Vernon voters will have the information they need to make an informed choice at the polls to benefit the students of today and the next generation of learners. Our Trustees are elected to ensure SD22 is a great place to learn and grow and a great place to work. They need skilled hands on deck to make that happen,” said a statement from the district.