City of Vernon looking for public input on new City Centre Park

The public has spoken, and civic leaders listened.

Nearly 1,000 people responded to a call for input on a park planned for the former Civic Arena site.

Located next to the newly completed multi-use trail, the park will become a focal point for the neighbourhood and provide needed greenspace and is a rare opportunity to create a new park downtown.

The park has been designed to reflect community values and be an all-season destination to meet the needs of all ages and abilities.

In Summer 2020, the City conducted a survey to ask the public what was important to them about this new park and those survey results told civic leaders the community is most interested in this park being a place that:

family, friends and neighbours can picnic, relax and socialize;

people of all generations can participate in activities like reading, napping and playing in comfortable, safe and lit spaces;

contains green space with places to sit amongst shade and trees; and

creates a variety of opportunities for small community activities.

According to the city, the design concept for the new City Centre Park was developed in response to the input received.

The public is once again being asked to give their input on the park and there are a number of ways to participate.

Community members can view a narrated video online, download detailed information about the park design, participate in a ‘virtual open house’ by posing questions City staff will answer, and give their feedback via a short online survey.

Input on the design and features of the new park can be provided by clicking here. The survey will run until May 28.

Following completion of the survey, the concept design will be adjusted based upon public feedback and presented to Council in June 2021 for approval to proceed to construction.

Initial site preparation and construction of the new park is expected to begin as early as August 2021.