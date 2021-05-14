Interior Health brings pop-up COVID vaccination clinic to Spallumcheen manufacturing plant

Photo: Contributed

When it came to vaccinating 150 employees, it was easier to bring the vaccine to the workers than the workers to the vaccine.

Interior Health agreed, so a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic was set up in front of Spallumcheen's Hytec–Kohler plant on Friday.

The manufacturer makes fibreglass bathtubs and showers.

“We're a manufacturing facility, so we are frontline workers, so they are ready for vaccinations and are allowed to get theirs done,” operations manager Dennis Meyer said Friday.

The company reached out to IH to find out how to get its staff vaccinated, and the health authority suggested bringing the vaccines and medical staff to them.

Meyer said Hytec-Kohler shut down the plant for as long as it took to get all of the 100 employees who were working today vaccinated.

Meyer said there has been no outbreak at the facility and that the vaccination clinic was a preventative measure to keep employees safe from the virus.

“They are getting ahead of the game and being pro-active,” said Meyer, adding IH moved quickly to get the mobile clinic set up.