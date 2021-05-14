Animal Food Bank and Jurrasik Bark are holding bottle drive, fundraiser Saturday and Sunday

Photo: Contributed

As COVID restrictions drag on, more people are finding it hard to make ends meet.

Finding enough food for themselves can be a challenge at times, let alone for the family pet.

Enter the Animal Food Bank.

The AFB is dedicated to providing pet food for families in need and on Saturday and Sunday they wil be in front of Pet Planet in the Vernon Square from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. where they will be collecting bottles as well as donations.

AFB Foundation founder Nicole Wilks said they have teamed up with Jurrasik Bark, which helps home senior dogs.

The AFB launched in Vernon in December 2019, just a few months before the COVID lockdowns began, making it difficult to hold fundraising events.

But the outdoor bottle drive and donation drop off event will go a long way in helping people care for their pets during the pandemic.

All of the money raised and donations provided will be split between the AFB and Jurassik Bark.

Pet Planet will have deals on animals food so people can purchase items and donate to the two groups.

Bottles, cans and other donations will also be accepted.

Wilks said there was a definite increase in people seeking assistance when the first lockdowns were put in place and many people were laid off.

She said once CERB started up, the numbers went down, but they are on the rise again.

“It's definitely busy. We are currently servicing about 40 families a month on Vernon alone,” said Wilks. “And that has been going up every week.”

Wilks said she is unsure what a 'normal' year would look like, as the AFB launched mere months before the COVID lockdowns began.

For more information, go to the AFB Facebook page or website.