Inspection ends at Enderby bridge damaged last year, closures over

Photo: Google Street View

Work on Enderby's Baxter Bridge has wrapped up.

An inspection was completed Friday, a little earlier than planned.

Chad Marsh, bridge area manager with the Ministry of Transportation, says "there will be no more closures today ... and as noted previously, we will not need Saturday either."

The detailed inspection was ordered after damage to the bridge necessitated emergency repairs last fall.

The Shuswap River bridge is located one kilometre south of the junction of Enderby Mabel Lake Road on Trinity Valley Road.