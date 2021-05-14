More people 50 years old and under need to be vaccinated for COVID

Photo: Contributed

The mayor of Armstrong is encouraging people to get their COVID vaccinations.

Christ Pieper said he spoke with Interior Health officials Thursday who told him more people 50 and under need to sign up for the vaccine.

“They have had really good success on 50 and over, but they are really struggling to get in contact with those 50 and under,” said Pieper.

Pieper thinks part of the reason may be because people are working, but he pointed out there are numerous clinics where people can get vaccinated.

“It's really important,” he said. “I can't stress it enough.”

People can register for the vaccine online.