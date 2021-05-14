173478
Vernon  

Lynda Saundry elects trial by judge and jury in death of Barry Jones

Judge and jury trial elected

A woman charged with first-degree murder in conjunction with a homicide at a home near Round Lake in the North Okanagan last July has elected to be tried by judge and jury.

Lynda Saundry was arrested and charged with murder on Aug. 4 in the death of Barry Jones.

Jones, 55, was found dead in a house on Emery Louis Road on July 30.

The case has now been adjourned to May 17, to fix a date for a preliminary inquiry, says Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service.

Police say Saundry and Jones were known to each other.

