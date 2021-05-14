Enderby bar bashed for busty beer taps, but says they won't remove them

Photo: The Small Axe Roadhouse

An Enderby bar is getting some backlash over its busty beer taps.

The Small Axe Roadhouse recently installed two beer taps using female mannequins and which have the taps poking out from the nipples.

"We have received many negative comments and direct messages, most of which are none too kind, hurtful and threatening," management posted on the bar's Facebook page this week.

"Many folks have mansplained to us that we are sexist, misogynistic and wrong for having these beautiful, functional works of art put in the business.

Management say they disagree, but are "fine with healthy disagreement."

"People won’t agree all the time and that is fine, but there’s a way to express your views without being cruel, threatening and potentially trying to end a business that employees many good folks in these nutty times.

"We never meant to offend or hurt anyone or drum up a negative response. We apologize to anyone who has been put out and offended by our beer taps. We are a tolerant, accepting, full of love people who love beer and feeling empowered and are comfortable with our bodies and the female form."

The bar says it will not be removing the taps.

Due to what it termed online bullying and the abuse staff over people not wanting to wear masks, the bar also closed early on Monday to take a "mental health afternoon."

"Our staff don’t deserve to be told that asking folks to wear a mask is comparable to refusing to serve people of colour. Our servers don’t need to be compared to Nazis and the atrocities? they committed," management wrote.

"It’s been a rough couple days."