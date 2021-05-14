The Vernon Kalamalka Chorus Is rehearsing their singing through their car radios

The Vernon Kalamalka Chorus has found a way to rehearse their music while still being able to social distance.

Director Debbie Parmenter was influenced by a chorus in Saskatchewan and a few in the United States who showed how to put together a way to rehearse through their car radio.

Parmenter says they sing into their own microphones while being in their own car and all the ladies have to do is tune into their station and sing then it all becomes one song.

The ladies have rehearsed with this ‘Car’bershop style seven times already.

“It’s such a joy for us to be singing together again because when we got shutdown at the beginning of December, all the Christmas carols, all the performing at the seniors residence is what we love to do, it’s our reason for being,” said Parmenter.

After rehearsals the Chorus plans on performing for residents in senior homes.

“We will be standing outside with our microphones in hand, if it’s raining we’ll be in our cars, as long as we can hear each other, and the people in the residence will have to tune into the same frequency as we’re using and they should be able to hear it too,” said Parmenter.