City of Armstrong provides $54,000 in COVID relief grants

The City of Armstrong has awarded more than $54,000 in grants to area organizations that have been hit hard by COVID-19 restrictions.

Mayor Chris Pieper said with the annual Interior Provincial Exhibition cancelled for the second year in a row, a lot of non-profit groups are being hit hard in the bank account.

“It impacts all of the volunteer groups,” said Pieper. “For the volunteer groups that have their booths there, it is a major fundraiser.”

Pieper said most of the grants were for $2,500, adding there will be another round of grants being handed out in August.

The Haugen Community Healthcare Society received the largest grant at $12,500.

Armstrong city council approved the following grants:

  • A/S Museum & Arts Society - $5,000
  • A/S Chamber of Commerce - $3,800
  • Okanagan Boys & Girls Club - $1,200
  • A/S Medical Equipment Loan Cupboard - $1,500
  • Haugen Community Healthcare Society - $12,500
  • Len Wood Middle School PAC - $2,000
  • Armstrong Oldtimers Activity Center Association - $2,500
  • A/S Healthcare Auxiliary - $2,500
  • Armstrong Senior Shamrocks - $2,000
  • Glad Tiding Pentecostal Church - $2,500
  • Milky Way Dairy 4H - $2,000
  • Zion United Church - $2,500
  • Armstrong Kin Club - $2,500
  • Interior Provincial Exhibition Association - $2,500
  • Armstrong Curling Club - $2,500
  • Armstrong Lions Club - $2,500
  • Royal Canadian Legion #35 - $2,500
  • Armstrong Wetlands Association - $1,850
  • Total - $54,350

Pieper said applications for the next round of grants must be submitted by Aug. 30.

