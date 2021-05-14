City of Armstrong provides $54,000 in COVID relief grants

The City of Armstrong has awarded more than $54,000 in grants to area organizations that have been hit hard by COVID-19 restrictions.
Mayor Chris Pieper said with the annual Interior Provincial Exhibition cancelled for the second year in a row, a lot of non-profit groups are being hit hard in the bank account.
“It impacts all of the volunteer groups,” said Pieper. “For the volunteer groups that have their booths there, it is a major fundraiser.”
Pieper said most of the grants were for $2,500, adding there will be another round of grants being handed out in August.
The Haugen Community Healthcare Society received the largest grant at $12,500.
Armstrong city council approved the following grants:
- A/S Museum & Arts Society - $5,000
- A/S Chamber of Commerce - $3,800
- Okanagan Boys & Girls Club - $1,200
- A/S Medical Equipment Loan Cupboard - $1,500
- Haugen Community Healthcare Society - $12,500
- Len Wood Middle School PAC - $2,000
- Armstrong Oldtimers Activity Center Association - $2,500
- A/S Healthcare Auxiliary - $2,500
- Armstrong Senior Shamrocks - $2,000
- Glad Tiding Pentecostal Church - $2,500
- Milky Way Dairy 4H - $2,000
- Zion United Church - $2,500
- Armstrong Kin Club - $2,500
- Interior Provincial Exhibition Association - $2,500
- Armstrong Curling Club - $2,500
- Armstrong Lions Club - $2,500
- Royal Canadian Legion #35 - $2,500
- Armstrong Wetlands Association - $1,850
- Total - $54,350
Pieper said applications for the next round of grants must be submitted by Aug. 30.