City of Armstrong provides $54,000 in COVID relief grants

Photo: Contributed

The City of Armstrong has awarded more than $54,000 in grants to area organizations that have been hit hard by COVID-19 restrictions.

Mayor Chris Pieper said with the annual Interior Provincial Exhibition cancelled for the second year in a row, a lot of non-profit groups are being hit hard in the bank account.

“It impacts all of the volunteer groups,” said Pieper. “For the volunteer groups that have their booths there, it is a major fundraiser.”

Pieper said most of the grants were for $2,500, adding there will be another round of grants being handed out in August.

The Haugen Community Healthcare Society received the largest grant at $12,500.

Armstrong city council approved the following grants:

A/S Museum & Arts Society - $5,000

A/S Chamber of Commerce - $3,800

Okanagan Boys & Girls Club - $1,200

A/S Medical Equipment Loan Cupboard - $1,500

Haugen Community Healthcare Society - $12,500

Len Wood Middle School PAC - $2,000

Armstrong Oldtimers Activity Center Association - $2,500

A/S Healthcare Auxiliary - $2,500

Armstrong Senior Shamrocks - $2,000

Glad Tiding Pentecostal Church - $2,500

Milky Way Dairy 4H - $2,000

Zion United Church - $2,500

Armstrong Kin Club - $2,500

Interior Provincial Exhibition Association - $2,500

Armstrong Curling Club - $2,500

Armstrong Lions Club - $2,500

Royal Canadian Legion #35 - $2,500

Armstrong Wetlands Association - $1,850

Total - $54,350

Pieper said applications for the next round of grants must be submitted by Aug. 30.